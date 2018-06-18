June 18, 2018

IN THE FUTURE, EVERYONE WILL BE HITLER FOR 15 MINUTES — AND THE FUTURE IS NOW: Lefties claim wounded veteran working with ICE is a Nazi.

After smearing wheelchair-bound Marine Justin Gaertner, wounded in Afghanistan, because they mistook the elbow tattoo of his unit’s insignia as an iron cross, Hollywood lefty Ron Perlman tweeted, “My apologies! I mistook the symbol on this man’s arm before I actually knew the facts. So again, I apologize to the man in this picture for my mistake. Maybe it was the gusto, the relish this agency seems to project in their obsession to racially profile decent people.”

