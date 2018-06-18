June 18, 2018

AMERICA’S LONGEST WAR: Taliban resume fighting as Eid ceasefire ends.

The first day of the ceasefire on Friday started with Taliban, civilians and officials offering Eid prayers together in mosques across the country.

Pictures and videos emerged on social media later that day of Afghans celebrating Eid with men identified by them as Taliban fighters.

“It was a moment of extreme happiness for us that we got to celebrate Eid this way – without any fear,” Zahid Khan, a resident of Jalalabad told Al Jazeera.

The celebrations were cut short with a first attack claimed by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) on Saturday that killed at least 30 people and wounded more than 65 in Nangarhar province.

The second attack, a suicide bombing in Jalalabad on Sunday, close to the governor’s office in Nangarhar province, killed at least 18 people. No group immediately claimed responsibility.

“On the day of Eid when everyone came together, an attack by ISIL made many people cry for their lost ones,” Nikzad, a Kabul resident told Al Jazeera.

“Peace is not easy to achieve in this country.”