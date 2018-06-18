June 18, 2018

NOW THAT’S REAL SOCIALISM: Venezuelans fleeing their nation’s humanitarian crisis find hope in Philadelphia. “Now that I’m in Philadelphia, no one can take me out of here.”

Benavides echoes Torres Luzardo’s concerns over ignorance about Venezuela, particularly that of the results of socialism.

In a city like Philadelphia, where there are so many academics and so many liberal intellectuals, socialism is hailed, he said. For example, at Temple, Benavides noted, there is a group called “Defensores del Proceso Chávez” (Defenders of the Chávez Process).

“I’d be lying to you if I didn’t say that the things that Bernie Sanders mentioned during his campaign didn’t sway or entice me,” Benavides admitted sadly. “The ideas of universal education, universal healthcare, all of these benefits for the whole population, the promise of equality and justice, those are all beautiful.

“But, I know the results of socialism. Venezuelans know the result of socialism. Cubans know the result of socialism. All it does is generate poverty and generate a diaspora.”