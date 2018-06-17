June 17, 2018

ANARCHY IN THE UK: “Less than one in 20 street robberies and burglaries are being solved in the UK, shocking new figures have revealed.

Official police data shows that just four per cent of robberies and three per cent of burglaries were solved in England and Wales in 2017.”

In 2011, Victor Davis Hanson warned of “The Bloomberg Syndrome:” “Quite simply, the next time your elected local or state official holds a press conference about global warming, the Middle East, or the national political climate, expect to experience poor county law enforcement, bad municipal services, or regional insolvency.”

Last week, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, having solved all of England’s theft, stabbing, and terrorism problems, pivoted to tackling the truly vexing issues: Closing Wikipedia’s super-ultra-highly problematic ‘gender page gap.’