June 17, 2018

WELL, THEY’RE FALSE AND DEFAMATORY STATEMENTS OF FACT: Jordan Peterson threatens to sue prof who called him ‘white nationalist,’ ‘incel.’

According to her faculty page, Lee’s areas of specialization include “environmental philosophy, feminist theory, [and] philosophy of mind.” Her published articles include “Who’s My Special Beagle?” (included in What Philosophy Can Tell You About Your Dog), “The Sexual Dialectics of Karl Marx,” and “Queering Ecological Feminism: Erotophobia, Commodification, Art, and Lesbian Identity.”