June 16, 2018

ANTHONY BOURDAIN—WHAT THE MEDIA EULOGIES LEFT OUT:

If only Bourdain had demonstrated 1/100 of his vaunted “spunk” and “feistiness” against a regime that jailed political prisoners at a higher rate than Stalin during the Great Terror, murdered more Cubans than Hitler murdered Germans during the Night of Long Knives, and craved to nuke his homeland.

It’s an old story, actually. Now where had we seen this lion to lamb metamorphosis before? Well, try Dan Rather, Andrea Mitchell, Barbara Walters, etc. etc. etc. when visiting the Castro-Family-Fiefdom. They say weird things happen in the Bermuda Triangle. I say much weirder things happen in the Florida Straits.