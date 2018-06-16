June 16, 2018

HARVARD DENIES DISCRIMINATING AGAINST ASIANS; FLUNKS LAUGH TEST: According to the analysis run by Duke University economist Peter Arcidiacono, if Harvard were to drop all racial preferences and penalties, the number of Asian Americans there would about double. Harvard’s explanation boils down to “Asians don’t have good personalities or character.” Problem for Harvard: The alumni who conduct the interviews rate Asian candidates just as high as whites on personality and character. It’s only the Harvard admissions staff members (who ordinarily don’t even interview the applicants) who mysteriously rate them much lower. Plaintiffs are asking for summary judgment. No reasonable fact finder could listen to Harvard’s defense without breaking out into laughter.

More on this issue later … Right now, I am in Chile, so I need to spend some time gazing at the magnificent Andes.