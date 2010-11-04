June 16, 2018
ANSWERS TO QUESTIONS NO ONE IS ASKING:
● Shot: Should “Fat Studies” Be Taught In School?
—Jezebel, November 4, 2010.
● Chaser: Colleges dropping ‘Fat Studies’ courses in 2018.
—The College Fix, January 17, 2018.
Found via “Orwell & Good,” who tweets, “Phew. I guess saddling yourself with tens of thousands of dollars of debt to become unemployable isn’t all that popular.”
● And finally, the hangover: Profs deride ‘weight loss’ as a ‘Western value.’
—Campus Reform, Thursday.
Rinse and repeat cycle until the education apocalypse is concluded.