June 15, 2018

JOHN PODHORETZ: FBI AGENT WHO WANTED TO ‘STOP’ TRUMP HAS REALLY JUST HELPED HIM.

Trump is fortunate in his political enemies. He ran against the worst possible Democratic candidate. And these revelations from Derp State Strzok are deeply threatening to the political and institutional viability of the Mueller probe itself — the very thing Democrats and left-liberals have spent the past year praying might do him in.

Did I call him a shmuck? Strzok is the ultimate shlimazel — a Yiddish term for a clumsy oaf who trips himself up at every turn. Strzok reassured his mistress that he’d stop Trump. He didn’t do it in 2016. And he may have contributed to not stopping Trump in 2020.