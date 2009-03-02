June 15, 2018

IN THE FUTURE, EVERYONE WILL BE HITLER FOR 15 MINUTES — AND THE FUTURE IS NOW:

● Shot:

During an overwrought panel discussion on Friday’s MSNBC Live With Stephanie Ruhle, former Barack Obama campaign staffer Stephanie Cutter and political analyst Michael Steele took turns comparing illegal immigrant detention centers along the U.S. southern border to Nazi death camps. “We can’t find a solution to this problem without harming children? Without putting them into concentration camps?,” Cutter pleaded. Steele doubled down on the extreme rhetoric: “I call this a concentration camp for kids because that’s exactly what it’s turning out to [be]. When you give kids 22 hours of lockup time and two hours of air time, what else can it be?”

—“MSNBC Accuses Trump of Creating ‘Concentration Camps’; Warns: ‘Your Kids Could Be Next,’” NewsBusters, today.

● Chaser:

D.L. HUGHLEY: …The tenets of the Republican Party are amazing and they seem warm and welcome. But when I watch it be applied — like you didn’t have to go much further than the Republican National Convention. MICHAEL STEELE: Agreed. HUGHLEY: It literally look[s] like Nazi Germany — it really did. I make — said that point. It just does not seem — like not only are we not welcome — not only are we not welcome, but they don’t even care what we think. And that — STEELE: Well, I’m here now…

—“CNN Host D. L. Hughley: Republicans ‘Literally Look Like Nazi Germany,’” NewsBusters, March 2, 2009. At the time of this interview, Michael Steele was chairman of the Republican National Committee.