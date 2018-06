WELL, YOU CAN’T BLAME A GUY FOR LIKING A NICE WATCH: Progressive New York Democrat wears $9,000 Rolex in new ad.

For example, my $49 Timex Ironman died on a dive, so I upgraded to an actual dive watch costing over twice as much — so, you know, I’m in no position to cast stones. I mean, that’s over 1% of what the man-of-the-people Rolex cost.