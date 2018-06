“THERE’S F—ING NO ONE ELSE:” Dems say Obama return from sidelines is overdue.

The desire among Democrats for Obama to take a more leading role in the midterm fight and party building in general is just getting stronger, particularly with the lack of alternatives.

“There’s f—ing no one else,” one frustrated Democratic strategist said. “Bill Clinton is toxic, [former President] Carter is too old, and there’s no one else around for miles.”