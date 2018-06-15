June 15, 2018

NOW THAT’S REAL SOCIALISM: Venezuela just keeps on delivering new economic absurdities.

Anyone who has flirted or is flirting with the idea that socialism offers a reasonable remedy for the drawbacks of capitalism should mull the utter absurdity of Venezuela’s current plight.

Considering importing additional oil into a country where it is already more abundant than anywhere else is not just ridiculous but also a reflection of an economic system that doesn’t work.

The common refrain is that capitalism makes what is scarce abundant, whereas socialism makes what is abundant scarce. It seems like that is happening in this case.

The possible importing of oil is of course just the latest laughable move by the South American country.