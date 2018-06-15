June 15, 2018

CIVIL RIGHTS COMMISSIONER: Help Americans First, Before Immigrants.

A key U.S. civil rights official, armed with data that cheap legal and illegal immigrants are taking jobs away from American-born minorities, is calling on Congress to take a hard line stance in its developing immigration policy that gives priority to Americans workers.

Believing he has an allies in President Trump and top White House adviser Stephen Miller, Peter N. Kirsanow, a commissioner on the United States Commission on Civil Rights, said, “Government policy should be formulated around that concept: Benefit Americans first before you start to benefit foreigners.”

In an interview with Secrets, the sole Republican on the eight person commission, added, “We should be looking at what helps Americans first.”

Kirsanow expressed dismay that while the president has a solid immigration blueprint based on his promise to build a U.S.-Mexico border wall, congressional Republicans are unfocused and some have endorsed business demands for more and cheaper imported labor.

“I think this president is by far the strongest president that we’ve ever had from a pro-American immigration policy standpoint,” he said. “We’re getting more from this president than we could ever expect to get,” he added.

Of Miller, he said, “I think Stephen Miller is probably the strongest advocate for a pro-American immigration policy.”

Kirsanow this week sent a letter to Congress warning that minorities could be further squeezed out of the workforce in the tight labor market if more immigration is allowed and if some in Congress follow through with plans to grant amnesty to illegal immigrants.