June 14, 2018

OUR CORRUPT, POLITICIZED, FBI AND DOJ: 12 Things You Need To Know About The Inspector General’s DAMNING Report on The FBI’s Hillary/Trump Conduct.

Here’s #9: “Five Separate Agents Sent Pro-Clinton, Anti-Trump Texts — Many Of Which Implied Using Official Authority To Target Trump.”

Plus: “Former Assistant Attorney General Peter Kadzik Should Have Recused. While Hillary was under investigation, Kadzik tried to get his son a job on Hillary’s campaign. He also sent an email to John Podesta, head of the Clinton campaign, which included the schedule of the release of Clinton’s emails in FOIA litigation.”

And note this, which is prosecutable as bribery, because. . . it’s bribery: “FBI Employees Leaked To The Press Regularly. According to the IG report, “We identified numerous FBI employees, at all levels of the organization and with no official reason to be in contact with the media, who were nevertheless in frequent contact with reporters.” FBI agents received ‘benefits from reporters’ as well, including golf outings, drinks and meals.”

