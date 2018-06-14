June 14, 2018

DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Pro-Flag-Burning Prof Calls Child-Having Jordan Peterson A ‘White Nationalist’ ‘Incel.’

A professor who has called Dr. Jordan B. Peterson an “incel” wrote a post Sunday saying that she “will not be silenced.” Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania philosophy professor Wendy Lynne Lee seemed not to be aware of the existence of Peterson’s wife and kids when she called him a “misogynist incel” on Twitter. An incel, or involuntary celibate, is shorthand for a man who has trouble attracting sexual partners and often checks out of the dating scene.

The annual cost to attend Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania for in-state residents is $23,406. For out of state residents, $34,264. Parents and students, choose where to spend your money wisely.

Meanwhile, at $13.99 for the Kindle edition, Peterson’s 12 Rules for Life remains #1 most read on Amazon.