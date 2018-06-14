June 14, 2018

CAYMAN LIONFISH REPORT: I’ve talked about eating invasive species before, and it seems to be working. I tried to get lionfish at a couple of places that had them on the menu, but they were out. One waitress told me that they’ve been hunted to the point that there scarce. There’s one place that always has them, but it’s way on the East End. I only saw a couple on the whole trip, and they were hiding out in swim-throughs and tunnels. Word is that they’re more plentiful when you get down below recreational-diver depths, but this still means that the better parts of the reef ecosystem are being protected.