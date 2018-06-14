June 14, 2018

KNIFE-WIELDING GOOD SAMARITANS: “The coach immediately pulled over and the team members, all of whom were 13 years or younger, rushed to rescue the couple who was trapped inside the car. After they helped the man out of the car, they turned their attention to his wife, who was trapped by her seatbelt. One of the teens used a knife to cut the seatbelt free, and then the boys combined their strength (and harnessed their adrenaline) to lift the SUV off the ground so a coach could help the woman out of the wreckage.”