June 14, 2018

WHO COULD HAVE SEEN THIS COMING? As an H.I.V. Prevention Drug Surged in Australia, Condom Use Fell. “Rightly or wrongly, there is a sense among people that men can have safer sex without condoms for the first time.”

Plus: “One concern is that PrEP does not protect against other sexually transmitted infections. As use of the pill spreads, some clinicians are detecting more cases of diseases such as gonorrhea, as well as drug resistance to them, according to Dr. Paul Volberding, the director of the AIDS Research Institute at the University of California, San Francisco.”