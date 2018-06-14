June 14, 2018

K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: “Ms. Vieth describes student fighting, swearing, teachers injured breaking up fights, do-nothing restorative justice, and nap time in Room 120 — all since adoption four years ago of the school district’s legalistic and impenetrable Behavior Education Plan (BEP).”

More: Ex-teacher blog post a ‘public shaming’ of black principal, Madison school leaders say.

Plus: “To my ear, ‘grace’ has a whiff of racism about it, and not just because four-fifths of the word is ‘race'” It feels oleaginous and patronizing and quasi-religious.” Well, “oleaginous and patronizing and quasi-religious” is a good description of a certain strand of lefty politics.