June 14, 2018
COLD WAR II: Brit arrested over suspected Chinese plot to steal secrets of £100million RAF stealth fighter jet.
He was quizzed in connection with the alleged Chinese plot after his arrest in an “ultra-discreet” swoop by officers from Scotland Yard’s SO15 counter-terrorism command at his home on Tuesday – but released on bail hours later.
Mr Jones, who describes himself as a “visiting professor” in “gas turbine combustion” at the Aeronautical University of Xian, central China, was held on suspicion of breaching the Official Secrets Act.
Section One of the Act, relating to national security, carries a maximum 14 years’ jail.
Last night a source said: “China and Russia are determined to steal state secrets by any means. Any arrest of this type is highly significant.”
14 years seems light.