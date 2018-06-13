June 13, 2018

STILL PARCHED: California’s failure to store water dramatizes the dysfunctional character of its political leadership.

To paraphrase, former Obama White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel, never let a crisis go to waste, even if you have to manufacture it yourself. Say what you will about Jerry Brown, young or old, he’s quite consistent in acting like he just doesn’t want Californians to have sufficient water.

