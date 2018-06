WORST. LEGAL ARGUMENT. EVER. “‘Provocative’ pictures of Meghan Markle show payout over topless Kate Middleton photos was wrong, magazine to argue.”

“[The magazine’s] lawyers will argue that it is “hypocritical” to award such a large sum to the Duke and Duchess when other members of the Royal family “are happy with sexy photos”, according to sources close to the case.”

Translation: Well, they didn’t mind having their private parts published, so what’s your problem?