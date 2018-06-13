June 13, 2018

#METOO: Democratic candidate who admitted to domestic abuse wins South Carolina congressional primary. “A congressional candidate in South Carolina who admitted to abusing his ex-wife 45 years ago and lost all support from national and state Democrats has won his Democratic primary, CNN projects.”

Via Derek Hunter who tweets, “If he were a Republican, every Republican would be asked about this, repeatedly, like Romney was asked about Akin several times. I wonder if any Democrat will be asked about this once, let alone for days on end. Doubt it.”