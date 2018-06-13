June 13, 2018

NOW THAT’S REAL SOCIALISM: Venezuela’s hyperinflation at new dizzying high.

The latest figure comes from a National Assembly finance committee report looking at the period May 2017 to May 2018.

Meanwhile, the consumer price index in May surged 110.1 percent. It was the first time the index topped 100 percent in one month.

The International Monetary Fund has forecast that Venezuela’s hyperinflation will top 13,800 percent this year. Some lawmakers say that it could be worse: at least 100,000 percent and possibly 300,000 percent.