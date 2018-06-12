June 12, 2018

IN NEW YORK, SCRAPPY LOCAL NEWSPAPER STRUGGLES FOR SURVIVAL. New York Times: It’s All Craiglist’s Fault.

Craig Newmark, the Craigslist entrepreneur who arguably forced the newspaper industry to change its business model after his website put a dent in the lucrative classified ads business, is giving $20 million to the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism…. Now, maybe it’s just me, but I get the impression that the Times’ writer, and probably the whole New York Times, are not comfortable with Mr. Newmark, and certainly not with having a journalism school named after him.