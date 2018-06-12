June 12, 2018

SOMEONE FOUND A USE FOR TWITTER: For every time this tweet is retweeted, Country Time will add a dollar to its Lemon-Ade (ha!) legal defense fund for young entrepreneurs harassed by busybodies and bureaucrats:

Kids across the country are getting busted for operating lemonade stands without a permit. We’re taking the lead to #SaveLemonadeStands by paying for kids’ fines + permits this year. For every RT this gets we’ll donate $1 (up to $500,000) to help kids next year + beyond. — CountryTime (@CountryTime) June 7, 2018

My colleague Ryan Young has more here.