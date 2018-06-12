June 12, 2018

THE REVOLT AGAINST THE MASSES: UK justice minister resigns over Brexit ahead of key votes.

Conservative lawmaker Phillip Lee, who voted to remain in the EU in Britain’s 2016 referendum, resigned as a justice minister so he could vote against the government on a key measure.

Lee said “the people, economy and culture of my constituency will be affected negatively” by Britain’s EU departure, and it is “irresponsible to proceed as we are.”

He called for Brexit to be delayed, and for the public to get a second referendum on the terms of any exit deal.