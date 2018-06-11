June 11, 2018

DAVE REABOI ON JORDAN PETERSON: “I don’t think it’s at all an accident that [Peterson] became famous talking about his resistance to a law that would criminalize the use of (‘wrong) pronouns. People are pretty easy-going, but it didn’t take a genius–or a conservative!–to see where this leads:”

Once a non-SJW-indoctrinated “normal” listens to JBP, the absurdity of the SJW nonsense is so apparent, it’s like finally turning on the subtitles to a film in a language you don’t understand. “Oh, this movie is actually a comedy?!” What [Peterson] presents in his lectures is deep, yet so basic, it’s indicative of how we need to start, essentially, from scratch in putting back together the best of this Prior Culture because–other than JBP–we’ve got nobody else with a platform who’s doing it.

And as Ace of Spades (who collated Reaboi’s Twitter thread on Peterson) writes, “The Washington Post decided, it seems, to validate Reaboi’s belief that we are not one country, but two countries divided by a common geography, with this article, asking why shouldn’t ‘we’ hate all men?”

Read the whole thing.

Amazingly, Peterson’s 12 Rules for Life remains #1 most read on Amazon.