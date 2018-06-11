June 11, 2018

BUYER BEWARE (AMAZON.COM SERVICES): So back in February I bought a new garbage disposal from Amazon.com. Amazon.com Services offered a reasonable price for installation at the time of purchase, and I thought I’d try it rather than use my regular plumber. After all, it’s Amazon! Great customer service! What could go wrong? Well, ninety-five days after installation, I noticed water under the sink. The unit had obviously been leaking for a while, because there was some mildew, too. Contacted Amazon, but they would do nothing because their 90-day “happiness guarantee” had expired. They did give me the contact info for the contractor, who responded that they only warranty work for Amazon for 90 days. The fact that it’s obvious the leak had been going on for a while meant nothing to either party, though it surely would have to a contractor with whom I have an ongoing relationship. So, lesson learned. That was my first and last Amazon.com Services experience.