June 11, 2018

NEWS YOU CAN USE: “If you’re wondering why you passed so many dead corpses laying on the side of the road while you drove to work this morning, that’s just the repeal of net neutrality taking effect. It’s official: according to the FCC, starting this morning there is no more net neutrality.”

How bad is it? FCC Chairman Ajit Pai is taking the Internet all the way back to the way it was in the stone knives and bearskins era of (checks article for date of net neutrality passage)…2015. But maybe I should dust off my TRS-80 and 300 baud Hayes Smartmodem just in case.