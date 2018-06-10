June 10, 2018

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS: CNN’s Jim Sciutto Exposed as Two-Faced Tweeter on Diplomacy with Dictators.

Obama and Castro? Si! Trump and North Korean envoy Kim Yong Chol: Trump “is smiling next to a man who runs a gulag jailing some 200,000 North Koreans and who oversaw the sinking of a South Korean Navy ship killing 46 & the hacking of Sony North America.”

Talk about a buried lede, though: CNN apparently now thinks that Pyongyang are the bad guys for a change.