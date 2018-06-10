June 10, 2018

IS THIS A GREAT COUNTRY, OR WHAT? San Diego crowd goes crazy after foul ball lands perfectly in woman’s cup of beer​:

Arguably the best catch at the San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves game on Tuesday happened off the baseball field.

A 23-year-old Padres fan wasn’t the only one surprised when a foul ball soared across the stadium and landed in her full cup of beer.

The once-in-a-lifetime moment was caught on video by the Padres organization, and quickly spiraled Gabrielle DiMarco to social media fame.

“I felt like I won the lottery,” DiMarco told The San Diego Union-Tribune. “I was like, ‘What are the chances?’ I wasn’t even trying to catch this ball and it landed in my cup.”