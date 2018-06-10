June 10, 2018

MAKING THEM AN OFFER THEY CAN’T ACCEPT: Trump Will Ask Anthem Kneelers to Recommend Subjects for Presidential Pardon.

The proposal won’t go anywhere, which is exactly what Trump expects. His effort to “reach out” to protesting players may or may not be genuine, but it puts the protesting players on the defensive. Trump has made the first move. If the players, as expected, spurn his advance — and probably call him all sorts of names in the process — the players look small and petty while Trump looks large and magnanimous.