June 10, 2018

SCORCHED WORTH DEPICTS HOW SIERRA PACIFIC INDUSTRIES WAS EXTORTED BY FEDS, STATE:

This is a story about extortion — a crime that happened right here in the north state.

Worse yet, this is a story about the federal and state government extorting millions of dollars of cash and land from north state company Sierra Pacific Industries.

This is also a book review of “Scorched Worth” by Joel Engel. It’s the story of the Moonlight fire, a wildlands fire that started on Labor Day in 2007. I highly recommend reading this book but be warned: By the time you finish it you will be convinced that we live in a Banana Republic.