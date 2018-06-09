June 9, 2018

STAR TREK: THE WRATH OF FARRAKHAN, THE FEMINIST. Farrakhan on #MeToo and the Jews. What could go wrong?

Farrakhan, who denies he is anti-Semitic, contends that Jews control most of the media, entertainment, and global politics. Farrakhan even referenced the #MeToo movement, saying: “The #MeToo Movement is real, women are tired of being misused by men in power.”

In calling out Harvey Weinstein, Farrakhan insisted the disgraced mogul is not really a Jew:

Mr. Weinstein is not a Jew. He’s Satanic. But he’s committing blasphemy by saying he’s a Jew. The name Jew is a good name, it means one who has a covenant relationship with God.

A righteous Jew will practice righteousness; the false Jew will lead you to filth and indecency. That’s who runs show business, that’s who runs the record industry, that’s who runs television. And in that, there are Jews that have no respect and now they are being outed with the #MeToo Movement.

This week, the Final Call tweeted more lines from Farrakhan’s address about the Weinstein question: “Do you know that many of us who go to Hollywood seeking a chance have to submit to anal sex and all kind of debauchery and they give you a little part? It’s called the casting couch. See that’s Jewish power.”