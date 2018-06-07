June 7, 2018

THE CDC REPORTS THAT SUICIDES ARE UP EVERYWHERE EXCEPT NEVADA (1999-2016): How much of that, if any, is because of the decreased stigma associated with RECORDING a death as suicide is unclear. There was a time that a suicide might have been reported as an “accident” even if the most probable cause was thought to be suicide. That stigma might have decreased somewhat between 1999 and 2016, which could affect the numbers. Of course, any decrease in stigma can have a double effect, increasing both the number of deaths reported as suicides and the number of actual suicides.

And, yes, there are lots of others things going on here too. Humans are complex creatures.