June 7, 2018

FROM THE HOME OFFICE IN THE MINISTRY OF TRUTH: Victor Davis Hanson on the Top 10 Paradoxes Of Our Age.

The Western world is in turmoil largely because of the widening gap between what the people see as true and the “truth” that their governing classes impose on them for the purported greater moral good. The result is a schizophrenia like that seen before the collapse of the Soviet Empire, in which no one believed that the reality they lived had anything to do with the reality delivered by the media and the state. Trumpism and popular movements in Europe are simply symptoms of another problem—that what the ruling elite said was true was often a lie.