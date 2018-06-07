June 7, 2018

OHHH THEY HEARD IT THROUGH THE GRAPEVINE: And that’s enough for the University of Denver to suspend a female undergrad for her alleged use of racial slurs and other expression, despite 11 out of 12 witnesses (12 witnesses? For this?) saying they never actually heard her say any of them, but that they heard someone else say she said it. One wonders if her alleged expression of sentiments such as “we don’t care about that minority bullshit” might have had more to do with this abomination of due process, which included an administrator driving the accused student to tears.