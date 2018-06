I’LL HAVE WHAT SHE’S HAVING: MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Moaned In Ecstasy On-Air:

“We’re in this process where [Trump] is clearly saying, look, if you don’t cooperate, I’m pardoning everybody. I’m handing them out like Skittles. I’m going to take a right-wing troll like Dinesh D’Souza,” Sykes told Wallace.

It was this moment where a burst of Dionysian energy overtook Wallace, leading her to exclaim “Woah! That gives me life — to hear you call him a right-wing troll.”