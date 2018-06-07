June 7, 2018

ROSEANNE WASN’T CANCELED BECAUSE OF RACISM. IT WAS BECAUSE HER CHARACTER VOTED FOR TRUMP:

The Conners believe the American Dream has left them behind. She voted for Trump, perhaps out of desperation, but in any event that sends a signal to the great mass of humanity we call the American electorate that maybe it was okay to do so because, as I said, she’s relatable.

That makes her dangerous (again, we’re still talking about the character on television, not the real person). Her sympathetic attitude towards Trump runs counter to the memes, many of which may have been crafted sub rosa by the image masters who populate Hollywood, that he’s a sexist, homophobic, bigoted, fount of all evil demagogue who must be resisted at every turn.

Having Roseanne Conner—the lead character in a monster hit watched by tens of millions of Americans—say nice things about him, and profess a liking for him because she approves of the things he said he’d do while campaigning, undoes a lot of hard work and money that’s gone into branding him the anti-Christ.

Likability can be transferable. Hollywood found that out when people started to like Archie Bunker, something Norman Lear didn’t intend to happen when he created the socially conscious sitcom that made the character a household name. Fool me once, as they say.

The Trump haters understood that Roseanne Conner had to go. They just had to wait for Roseanne Barr to give them a reason.