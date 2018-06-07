June 7, 2018

BLUE WAVE? Did California Democrats sleep through election day? “Final numbers on voter participation won’t be in for a while, but turnout seems unexceptional. With more than 97% of the precincts reporting, less than 21% of registered voters had cast ballots. That’s in line with the anemic turnout in the 2014 primary, and far, far below the five previous midterm election primaries.”

And this low turnout was despite the fact that California’s “jungle primary” system encouraged almost as many Democrats to run for California office as there are California Democrats.