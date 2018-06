CHIP COMPETITION FEELS LIKE THE ’90S AGAIN: AMD tops Intel with its 32-core Threadripper 2, which will ship this year. “Intel wowed the Taipei crowds on Tuesday with a 28-core Core chip, which the company promised by the end of the year. One day later, on Wednesday, AMD announced Threadripper 2—and at 32 cores and 64 threads, it will easily top what Intel promised.”

If you have the need and the means, it seems impossible to go wrong with either choice.