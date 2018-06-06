June 6, 2018

HEALTH: Broccoli coffee is a thing, because you’re not eating your vegetables.

Developed by Australia’s chief research organisation, the CSIRO, and Hort Innovation, the powder is produced by using a “combination of selected pre-treatment and drying processes” that help to keep the flavour, colour, and the nutrients from the vegetable.

The broccoli powder was tested at a Melbourne cafe, Commonfolk, with “mixed reviews” when the concoction was brewed into a latte. Sorry, a “broccolatte.”