June 6, 2018

OUCH: Time’s Up, Bill. “What always made Bill Clinton’s transgressions so pivotally important — and a legitimate subject for scrutiny — was that they happened after the rules and assumptions governing sexual harassment had changed. John F. Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson were presidents in the 1960s, before the term ‘sexual harassment’ had been coined, in 1975, by the feminist scholar Lyn Farley.”

Also, feminists protected Bill when he could do something for them. Now he’s outlived his usefulness, but there are still points to be gained by pissing on his political grave. Because it’s always been about power, not about any sort of principle