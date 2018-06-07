June 7, 2018

RENT SEEKERS WILL HAVE TO SEEK RENTS ELSEWHERE: Missouri No Longer Requires 1500 Hours Of Training Before Allowing You To Braid Hair For Profit.

Previous state legislation in Missouri had required people who wanted to braid hair for profit to obtain a cosmetology license — which required the completion of 1,500 hours of training.

This requirement was time-consuming, expensive, and created an unnecessary obstacle that made using one’s knowledge and skills to earn a living more difficult. Furthermore, it mostly affected women of color, who primarily make up both the customers and the braiders.

The requirement was yet another example of the ways regulations hurt everyday Americans’ ability to provide for themselves and to pursue their own economic liberty.