June 5, 2018

RADICAL CHIC, GOPHER STATE DIVISION: “Minnesota Fifth District Rep. Keith Ellison has chosen to give up his sinecure in Congress to run for the office of Minnesota Attorney General,” Scott Johnson writes at Power Line. “State representative Ilhan Omar is among those who will seek the DFL endorsement to replace Ellison in Congress:”

What we have here is a case study in the civil war on the left that Steve has chronicled in 60 parts so far. Those of us viewing this part up close cannot enjoy the show. Minnesota has never seen a major party candidate for attorney general with Ellison’s shady past. That he might serve as the state’s chief law enforcement officer is a sick joke out of a dark satire. Minnesota has seen a major party candidate for Congress like Omar before — that would be Ellison — but she is even so something else again.