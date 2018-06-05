June 5, 2018

MORE ON DC’s WOKEST RESTAURANT: Ed Driscoll posted on the wokest restaurant in Washington earlier this afternoon. It’s called Busboys & Poets. As Ed wrote, among its many “woke” innovations is its practice of handing out “Race Cards” to patrons, with questions like “How often do you discuss race with your family and friends?”

What caught my eye about the Washington City Paper article was a statement by a “core organizer of Black Lives Matter DC,” who is decidedly unenthusiastic about the restaurant. It’s not woke enough for her. And here’s the reason why:

“The Core Organizers of Black Lives Matter DC will no longer accept speaking engagements, participate on panels, or otherwise patronize any Busboys & Poets or Mulebone restaurant based on our past experiences,” she wrote. “Andy Shallal has used Busboys & Poets to commoditize racial history by having panels with local radical activists while making money from food and drink sales of attendees but not paying them, profiting on the history of Black DC while contributing to ‘revitalization’ that is fueling displacement, and posturing as a radical while being a capitalist.”

To put it a bit more succinctly: You’re doing it wrong. You were supposed to pay us.