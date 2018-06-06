June 6, 2018

CATHARINE MACKINNON HARDEST HIT: Poll: Trump accuser Stormy Daniels sparks Democrats to embrace porn.

Trump sex accuser and adult film actress Stormy Daniels seems to be giving porn a good name, at least with Democrats.

A new Gallup morals survey, struggling to determine why porn popularity has grown to new highs, suggested that the sex star has given it a “moral credibility,” especially among critics of President Trump.

How else to explain why for the first time ever a majority of Democrats are good with porn?