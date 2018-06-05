June 5, 2018

WASHINGTON SECRETS: Media blackout: Trump’s 60-point accomplishment list of ‘American Greatness.’

The White House Monday declared President Trump’s first 500 days a celebration of “American Greatness,” dishing a 60-point list of major accomplishments that tops those of most recent presidents.

But as in the past when they sought to blow their horn, the mainstream media remained focused on his legal issues including the administration’s claim — backed by Trump in a tweet today — that the president can pardon himself.

The list of wins covered Trump’s moves to improve the economy, cut illegal immigration, bolster U.S. troops, crackdown on bad trade deals, pack the courts with conservative judges, eliminate Obama-era regulations and make good on major foreign policy promises like snuffing out ISIS and moving the U.S embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Trump, his senior aides and supporters in Congress have regularly complained that the media isn’t covering the achievements of the administration. Below is the White House list.